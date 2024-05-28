Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:38 Photo ID: 8438353 VIRIN: 240523-A-SJ091-3672 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 4.3 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFSBn-Korea welcomes Thompson, bids farewell to Darnell, in change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.