AFSBn-Korea welcomes Thompson, bids farewell to Darnell, in change of command ceremony

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Army Field Support Battalion-Korea conducted a change of command ceremony at the Far East District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers headquarters building here, May 23.



AFSBn-Korea welcomed Lt. Col. Brian E. Thompson Jr., who took the reins from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Justin L. Darnell.



Thompson arrives from Fort Shafter, Hawaii, where he served as the deputy support operations officer, 8th Theater Sustainment Command.



Darnell’s next assignment will be at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where he will serve as military aide to the commanding general, Army Materiel Command.



Col. Henry C. Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, who hosted the ceremony and served as keynote speaker, praised Darnell and welcomed Thompson.



“Ladies and gentlemen, friends and families of 403rd AFSB, and distinguished visitors, as we gather today to mark this transition of command, we reflect on the outstanding leadership of Lt. Col. Justin Darnell. For the past two years Lt. Col. Darnell has served as more than just commander. He has been a beacon of inspiration, a source of strength, and a true leader. Justin's journey as a leader has been marked by remarkable achievement and many accomplishments,” Brown said. “As we bid farewell to one leader, we welcome another, Lt. Col. Brian Thompson who comes from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command in Hawaii. Brian, you have the opportunity to write your own legacy to build upon the foundation laid by those who came before you and I look forward to going on this journey with you.”



Darnell thanked attendees and highlighted some Anvil Battalion accomplishments in his farewell remarks.



“Thank you everyone. This has been the most professionally rewarding and challenging two years of my Army career,” Darnell said. “We won the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence in [Fiscal Year 2022], and we were runners up at the United States Army level in [Fiscal Year 2023]. We excel because of the talent we have recruited and retained in our organization. Thank you to our AFSBn-Korea teammates who answered the call and continue to answer the call. Thank you everyone. Anvil 6 signing off the net.”



Thompson expressed his eagerness to get started.



“Thank you to Col. Brown … for the opportunity to command within your ranks. I look forward to getting after the mission of supporting the Warfighter and integrate, deliver, and synchronize readiness in this theater under your leadership,” Thompson said. “I understand these are big shoes to fill. To the Anvil Battalion, I'm looking forward to serving alongside each of you and continue with the finest traditions of excellence.”



The event was attended by Brig. Gen. Roderick F. Laughman, deputy commanding general – sustainment, Eighth Army. Music was provided by the Eighth Army Band Brass Quintet.



AFSBn-Korea falls under the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, headquartered at Camp Henry, South Korea. The 403rd AFSB is one of seven brigades under the Army Sustainment Command, located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



To view and download more photos of the ceremony (and other 403rd AFSB events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Album Page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums



To see Thompson’s full official biography, go to the AFSBn-Korea page on the Army Sustainment Command website:

https://www.aschq.army.mil/Units/403rd/AFSBn-Korea/

Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR