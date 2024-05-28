Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Korea welcomes Thompson, bids farewell to Darnell, in change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    AFSBn-Korea welcomes Thompson, bids farewell to Darnell, in change of command ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Henry C. Brown, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, hands the battalion colors to Lt. Col. Brian E. Thompson Jr., during the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 23.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8438334
    VIRIN: 240523-A-SJ091-3565
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Korea welcomes Thompson, bids farewell to Darnell, in change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

