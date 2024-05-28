Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 4 of 9]

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Operations Officer Capt. Lawrence Brandon Jr. was the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23. "As we reflect on the history of NNSY and the important role it’s played in serving the Navy and our Sailors, let us take a moment to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation," she said. "Their courage, dedication, and selflessness will always be remembered and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Each of these individuals with their unique stories of sacrifice have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history and we will never forget what they’ve done for us.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8436440
    VIRIN: 240523-N-YO710-2855
    Resolution: 6689x4459
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 9 of 9], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors
    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT