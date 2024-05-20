Norfolk Naval Shipyard Operations Officer Capt. Lawrence Brandon Jr. was the keynote speaker at the Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23. "As we reflect on the history of NNSY and the important role it’s played in serving the Navy and our Sailors, let us take a moment to honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation," she said. "Their courage, dedication, and selflessness will always be remembered and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Each of these individuals with their unique stories of sacrifice have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history and we will never forget what they’ve done for us.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 07:19 Photo ID: 8436439 VIRIN: 240523-N-YO710-4111 Resolution: 5763x3842 Size: 3.17 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 9 of 9], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.