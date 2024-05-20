Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman acts as the presiding officer at the Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23. “Memorial Day is about honor. Today, we honor and mourn our fallen military whose valor and devotion to duty echo even after they are gone,” he said. “We gather here to reflect on the courage and selflessness of those who gave everything for our freedom knowing their legacy lives on through each of us. Let us renew our commitment to remember their sacrifices and their extraordinary bravery. Their memory is etched in the history of our nation, and their legacy will endure for generations to come. Let us carry the memories of our fallen comrades in our hearts as we go forth."

Date Taken: 05.23.2024
Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors