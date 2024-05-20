Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors [Image 2 of 9]

    Remember the Fallen and Honor Their Sacrifice: Norfolk Naval Shipyard Stands United at Annual Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commanding Officer Capt. Jip Mosman acts as the presiding officer at the Memorial Day Fall-In for Colors May 23. “Memorial Day is about honor. Today, we honor and mourn our fallen military whose valor and devotion to duty echo even after they are gone,” he said. “We gather here to reflect on the courage and selflessness of those who gave everything for our freedom knowing their legacy lives on through each of us. Let us renew our commitment to remember their sacrifices and their extraordinary bravery. Their memory is etched in the history of our nation, and their legacy will endure for generations to come. Let us carry the memories of our fallen comrades in our hearts as we go forth."

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8436438
    VIRIN: 240523-N-YO710-5900
    Resolution: 3498x2332
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    Memorial Day
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

