Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members [Image 7 of 7]

    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members

    BARIRA, PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and service members with the Armed Forces of the Philippines observe a dipole at a communications subject matter expert exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8436044
    VIRIN: 240525-M-OV505-2187
    Resolution: 6012x4008
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: BARIRA, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Kayla Halloran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members
    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members
    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members
    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members
    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members
    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members
    ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    Philippines
    13th MEU
    IMEFFWD
    Philippine Marines
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT