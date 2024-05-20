ACDC: 1/7 conducts communications SMEE with Philippine service members

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Vallesoto, a transmissions systems supervisor with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, demonstrates a field expedient antenna at a communications subject matter expert exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum in Barira, Philippines, May 25, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Vallesoto is a native of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kayla Halloran)

