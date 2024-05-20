Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPF P-8 Embark [Image 10 of 10]

    CPF P-8 Embark

    PHILIPPINES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class andy anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 4

    Manila, Philippines (May 21, 2024) Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Capt. Zachary Stang, commodore, Task Force 72, pose with the crew of a U.S. Navy P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippines. VP-4, homeported out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Andy Anderson)

