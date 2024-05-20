CPF P-8 Embark

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 21, 2024) Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, observes maritime activity in the South China Sea during a reconnaissance flight onboard a U.S. Navy P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4). VP-4, homeported out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Andy Anderson)

