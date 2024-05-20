Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPF P-8 Embark [Image 7 of 10]

    CPF P-8 Embark

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class andy anderson 

    Patrol Squadron 4

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 21, 2024) U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis observes U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft operations with Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron Four (VP-4) during a reconnaissance flight in the South China Sea. VP-4, homeported out of NAS Whidbey Island, Washington, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Andy Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 20:05
    Photo ID: 8435607
    VIRIN: 240520-N-IJ992-1141
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 564.16 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CPF P-8 Embark [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 andy anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    P-8
    VP-4
    P8-A

