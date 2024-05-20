Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Honor Guard Conducts Funeral Honors [Image 5 of 6]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility Honor Guard Conducts Funeral Honors

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    HANAPEPE, Hawai‘i (May 15, 2024) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Matthew Hall, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Funeral Honors Team, salutes the national ensign during funeral honors. PMRF's Funeral Honors team services all Navy funerals on the Island of Kauai. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

