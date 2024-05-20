Pacific Missile Range Facility Honor Guard Conducts Funeral Honors

HANAPEPE, Hawai‘i (May 15, 2024) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Marc Fabien, assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Funeral Honors Team, plays Taps during funeral honors. PMRF's Funeral Honors team services all Navy funerals on the Island of Kauai. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

