HANAPEPE, Hawai‘i (May 15, 2024) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Deion Sherwood assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Funeral Honors Team takes a moment of silence before placing the urn of a late World War II veteran in a crypt. PMRF's Funeral Honors team services all Navy funerals on the Island of Kauai. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 18:38
|Photo ID:
|8435533
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-HW207-1156
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|HANAPEPE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility Honor Guard Conducts Funeral Honors [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT