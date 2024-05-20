A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron 47 receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over Oregon, May 14, 2024. Aircrews conduct training flights to maintain proficiency and readiness to execute a multitude of missions aimed at supporting America’s warfighting capabilities with global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 18:51
|Photo ID:
|8435450
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-TJ635-1177
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set
