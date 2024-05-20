Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set [Image 4 of 6]

    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    A P-8A Poseidon assigned to Patrol Squadron 47 receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing over Oregon, May 14, 2024. Aircrews conduct training flights to maintain proficiency and readiness to execute a multitude of missions aimed at supporting America’s warfighting capabilities with global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8435447
    VIRIN: 240514-F-TJ635-1261
    Resolution: 4920x3273
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set
    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set
    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set
    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set
    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set
    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aerial Refueling
    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT