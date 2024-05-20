Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set [Image 2 of 6]

    Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Espinoza, right, an in-flight refueling specialist instructor and Senior Airman Jacob Donaldson, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, discuss preflight checklist requirements at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14, 2024. Espinoza conducted a qualification “check ride” to certify Donaldson for his in-flight refueling specialist instructor training. In-flight refueling specialist instructors are responsible for the planning, implementation and execution of in-flight refueling specialist certification and continuation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8435445
    VIRIN: 240514-F-TJ635-1101
    Resolution: 5092x3388
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Aerial Refueling
    92nd Air Refueling Wing

