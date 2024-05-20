Instructor in-flight refueling specialists train Airmen for FAFB critical mission set

Staff Sgt. Tyler Espinoza, right, an in-flight refueling specialist instructor and Senior Airman Jacob Donaldson, an in-flight refueling specialist assigned to the 384th Air Refueling Squadron, discuss preflight checklist requirements at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 14, 2024. Espinoza conducted a qualification “check ride” to certify Donaldson for his in-flight refueling specialist instructor training. In-flight refueling specialist instructors are responsible for the planning, implementation and execution of in-flight refueling specialist certification and continuation training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

