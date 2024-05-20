Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARSOUTH hosts field day for Booker T. Washington Elementary School [Image 24 of 24]

    ARSOUTH hosts field day for Booker T. Washington Elementary School

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    A Booker T. Washington Elementary School student fist bumps a Soldier during field day at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, on May 22, 2024. The goal of the annual field day is to strengthen the relationship between U.S. Army South and the school while providing a fun and engaging experience for the children. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    U.S. Army South hosts fun-filled field day for Booker T. Washington Elementary

    community
    partnership
    adopt-a-school
    field day
    local community

