U.S. Army South hosts fun-filled field day for Booker T. Washington Elementary

Laughter, cheers, and a whole lot of fun filled the air as U.S. Army South hosted an exciting field day for Booker T. Washington Elementary School students at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 22.



The annual field day is a cornerstone event for the unit’s Adopt-a-School program. The event not only encourages physical fitness and teamwork but also allows students to interact with Soldiers in a fun, relaxed environment, strengthening the bond between the military and the community.



“Building relationships with our local schools is a key part of our mission,” said Lt. Col. Michelle Martinez, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army South. “Events like today’s Field Day allow us to give back to the community and support the development of these young students. We are proud to partner with Booker T. Washington Elementary and look forward to many more events like this.”



The event kicked off as soon as the students jumped off the bus. Volunteers, including Anna Graves, the wife of the U.S. Army South Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Major Ronald Graves, warmly welcomed the students. In her third year of volunteering, Anna was thrilled to see some familiar faces as the students arrived.



“A lot of the kids are recognizable. They see me, they know me, and are excited to give me hugs,” she said with a smile. “I get a big, happy heart every time I do this. It’s fun!”



From an obstacle course to flag tag, the lineup of activities was nothing short of spectacular, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.



Teachers and faculty members from Booker T. Washington Elementary couldn’t hide their enthusiasm.



“It’s extremely special for the students and also the faculty because it allows us to interact with people who we normally don’t get a chance to interact with,” said Herbert Cottrell, the vice principal of Booker T. Washington Elementary School. “It is extremely beneficial for our students to see Soldiers doing something outside of their normal duties.”



Anna Graves also highlighted how excited the kids were to see the Soldiers.



“They get all giddy,” she said. “Every time they interact with the Soldiers, even at the school, they are just really engaged.”



Help came from all over U.S. Army South as over 50 volunteers took time out of their normal day-to-day operations to interact with the students. Throughout the day, Soldiers actively participated in the events, guiding and cheering on the students. The collaborative spirit between the Soldiers and students was evident, creating an atmosphere of mutual respect and enjoyment.



“Seeing the kids’ faces light up was the best part of the day. It was a fantastic experience to engage with them and be a part of their fun,” said Sgt. Nelson Lassalle, a generator mechanic assigned to Headquarters Support Company, HHBN, U.S. Army South. “It’s events like these that remind us of the impact we can have on our community.”



The day was filled with memorable moments, from kids competing in relays to the laughter echoing throughout during flag tag. The spirit of teamwork and friendship was evident in every activity, making the field day a resounding success.



The students were bursting with excitement, and fifth-grader Cailee couldn’t stop grinning.



“I love spending time with the Soldiers,” she said. “It’s pretty cool knowing the people who are protecting my state and my country.”



Teachers from Booker T. Washington Elementary expressed their gratitude for the event, noting the positive impact it had on their students.



“It’s fulfilling seeing our students interacting with the Soldiers and having such a great time working on the skills they’ve learned all year,” said Jason Leonard, physical education coach at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. “They know that these people care for them and are here to help them have fun and enjoy field day.”



As the day concluded, students left with smiles on their faces and memories of a day filled with laughter and new experiences. The success of the field day underscored the value of Joint Base San Antonio’s Adopt-a-School program and the positive influence of U.S. Army South’s involvement in the local community.



“Sometimes people see the base as a separate entity, but Fort Sam Houston is essentially a part of the East Side community,” said Cottrell. “So having a partnership allows U.S. Army South and the school to create a marriage that has been very fruitful for our students.”

