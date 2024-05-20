Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nursing [Image 2 of 2]

    Nursing

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    KINGSBAY, Georgia (May 24, 2024) Amanda Griffith, a nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, takes vitals on a sailor. Griffith holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I make sure to counsel my patients about good health practices.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax

