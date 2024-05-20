KINGSBAY, Georgia (May 24, 2024) Amanda Griffith, a nurse at Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay, takes vitals on a sailor. Griffith holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University. A native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, “I make sure to counsel my patients about good health practices.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8434037
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-QA097-1001
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|627.11 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nursing [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT