JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (March 8th, 2024) Lt. Christopher Soha, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, practices skills during a basic auricular acupuncture class. Soha says, “Acupuncture is a very straightforward and low-cost tool that is simple to administer and easily transportable." Soha is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
#FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:30
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
