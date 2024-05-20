JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (March 8th, 2024) Lt. Christopher Soha, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, practices skills during a basic auricular acupuncture class. Soha says, “Acupuncture is a very straightforward and low-cost tool that is simple to administer and easily transportable." Soha is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).

#FacesofNHJax

