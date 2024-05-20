Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    acupuncture [Image 1 of 2]

    acupuncture

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (March 8th, 2024) Lt. Christopher Soha, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, practices skills during a basic auricular acupuncture class. Soha says, “Acupuncture is a very straightforward and low-cost tool that is simple to administer and easily transportable." Soha is a native of Jacksonville, Florida, and holds a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Nova Southeastern University. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville).
    #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:30
    Photo ID: 8434036
    VIRIN: 240308-N-QA097-1004
    Resolution: 1272x1782
    Size: 525.57 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, acupuncture [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    acupuncture
    Nursing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Acupuncture
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    family medicine physician

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT