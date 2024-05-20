USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

240528-N-UF592-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2024) Lt. Colby Cambell, from Dover, Pennsylvania, scans the sea for surface activity through binoculars while on watch in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

