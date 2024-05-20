240528-N-UF592-1046 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 28, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Iyonia Grant, from Nashville, Tennessee, operates a sound-powered telephone while standing watch as the leehelmsman in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 28. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
