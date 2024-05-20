21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony

Senior leaders from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command place a wreath down at the 21st TSC memorial site during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Panzer Field, Kaiserslautern, Germany on May 23, 2024. Memorial Day was first observed on 30 May 1868 and officially proclaimed on 5 May 1897 by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. Memorial Day is a holiday that is held to honor fallen Service Members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

