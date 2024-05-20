Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Senior leaders from across the 21st Theater Sustainment Command place a wreath down at the 21st TSC memorial site during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Panzer Field, Kaiserslautern, Germany on May 23, 2024. Memorial Day was first observed on 30 May 1868 and officially proclaimed on 5 May 1897 by General John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic. Memorial Day is a holiday that is held to honor fallen Service Members. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 06:14
    Photo ID: 8433794
    VIRIN: 240523-A-BU072-5777
    Resolution: 6225x4150
    Size: 21.63 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Memorial Day
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

