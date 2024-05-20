21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Col. Anothony M. King, commander 30th Medical Brigade (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo, 30th Medical Brigade senior enlisted advisor (left), place a wreath down on the memorial site during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Panzer Field, Kaiserslautern, Germany on May 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks)

