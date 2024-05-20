Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    21st TSC Memorial Day Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie B. Primus, 21st Theater Sustainment Command senior enlisted advisor (left), and Col. Todd Allison, 21st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding officer (right), place a wreath down on the memorial site during the Memorial Day Ceremony at Panzer Field, Kaiserslautern, Germany on May 23, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Scott Sparks)

    Memorial Day
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport

