NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2024) - U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jose Torres, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, shows Spanish Marines a grader during an Open Base Event onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 25, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 04:52 Photo ID: 8433744 VIRIN: 240525-N-VF045-1006 Resolution: 5660x3773 Size: 2.4 MB Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Rota Open Base Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.