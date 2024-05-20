Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota Open Base Day [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Station Rota Open Base Day

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2024) - U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jose Torres, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, shows Spanish Marines a grader during an Open Base Event onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 25, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 04:52
    Photo ID: 8433744
    VIRIN: 240525-N-VF045-1006
    Resolution: 5660x3773
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Rota Open Base Day [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SPANISH
    spain
    community
    NMCB 11
    ESPAÑA

