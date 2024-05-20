Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota Open Base Day [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Station Rota Open Base Day

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.25.2024

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2024) - Spanish civilians take photos of a fire engine belonging to Naval Station Rota's Fire and Emergency Services during an Open Base Event onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 25, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    SPANISH
    spain
    community
    NMCB 11
    ESPAÑA

