    Naval Station Rota Open Base Day [Image 3 of 5]

    Naval Station Rota Open Base Day

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Hong 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2024) - Spanish civilians walk past Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement trucks assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 during an Open Base Event onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 25, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

    This work, Naval Station Rota Open Base Day [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

