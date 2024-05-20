Naval Station Rota Open Base Day

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2024) - Spanish civilians walk past Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement trucks assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 during an Open Base Event onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 25, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James S. Hong)

