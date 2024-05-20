Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Participates in Memorial Day Wreath Laying [Image 2 of 3]

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Participates in Memorial Day Wreath Laying

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Katherine Diener 

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations

    Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby receives a flower to place on a wreath during a Memorial Day Wreath Laying at the Navy Memorial in Washington, May 27, 2024. The Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony honored fallen service members.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 21:01
    Photo ID: 8433349
    VIRIN: 240527-N-HO508-1301
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Memorial Day
    VCNO
    Jim Kilby

