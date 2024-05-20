Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jim Kilby speaks during a Memorial Day Wreath Laying at the Navy Memorial in Washington, May 27, 2024. The Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony honored fallen service members.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8433348
|VIRIN:
|240527-N-HO508-1299
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Participates in Memorial Day Wreath Laying [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Katherine Diener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
