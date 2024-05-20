102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade

Connecticut National Guard 102nd Army Band marches through Campbell Ave during a Memorial Day parade In West Haven, CT, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024
Location: WEST HAVEN, CT, US