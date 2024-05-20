Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade [Image 2 of 4]

    102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade

    WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Jessica Stanley, a tuba player assigned to the 102nd Army Band plays the sousaphone during a Memorial Day parade In West Haven, CT, May 27, 2024. The parade was held in honor and remembrance of United States service members. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 17:16
    Location: WEST HAVEN, CT, US
    TAGS

    Connecticut
    Memorial Day
    National Guard
    Parade
    102nd Army Band

