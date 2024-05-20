102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade

The Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Jessica Stanley, a tuba player assigned to the 102nd Army Band plays the sousaphone during a Memorial Day parade In West Haven, CT, May 27, 2024. The parade was held in honor and remembrance of United States service members. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024
Location: WEST HAVEN, CT, US