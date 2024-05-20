The Connecticut Army National Guard Sgt. Jessica Stanley, a tuba player assigned to the 102nd Army Band plays the sousaphone during a Memorial Day parade In West Haven, CT, May 27, 2024. The parade was held in honor and remembrance of United States service members. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8433140
|VIRIN:
|240527-Z-KD507-1147
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.67 MB
|Location:
|WEST HAVEN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
