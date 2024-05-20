Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade [Image 1 of 4]

    102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade

    WEST HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Connecticut National Guard 102nd Army Band marches through Campbell Ave during a Memorial Day parade In West Haven, CT, May 27, 2024. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Emmanuel Gibson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Army Band at Memorial Day Parade [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Parade

