Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Mark Millare (right) reflects on comrades who fell in Iraq and Afghanistan in an interview with KYMA news after Yuma, Arizona's annual Memorial Day observance ceremony at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge on May 27, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 13:34
    Photo ID: 8432868
    VIRIN: 240527-D-GD561-8279
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT