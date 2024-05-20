A color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force consisting of (from left) Spec. Christian Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Danisa, Staff Sgt. Daylon Tittle, and Sgt. Richard Simmons was front and center at Yuma's annual Memorial Day observance ceremony at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge on May 27, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 13:34 Photo ID: 8432866 VIRIN: 240527-D-GD561-6187 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 6.29 MB Location: YUMA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Schauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.