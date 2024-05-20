U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance

Photo By Mark Schauer | A color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force consisting of...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | A color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force consisting of (from left) Spec. Christian Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Danisa, Staff Sgt. Daylon Tittle, and Sgt. Richard Simmons was front and center at Yuma's annual Memorial Day observance ceremony at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge on May 27, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Since the birth of our nation, members of the Armed Forces have made the ultimate gift anyone can offer: themselves. Our liberty was purchased with their toil, sweat, and blood—and often their lives.



For more than 80 years, Yuma has paid a small part of this debt of gratitude with a solemn ceremony to remember the fallen at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge.



As usual, on Memorial Day 2024 a color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force—consisting of (from left) Spec. Christian Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Danisa, Staff Sgt. Daylon Tittle, and Sgt. Richard Simmons-- was front and center as ATF Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge Master Sgt. Donald Bullock looked on.



After the ceremony, YPG Command Sgt. Mark Millare reflected on comrades who fell in Iraq and Afghanistan in an interview with KYMA news.