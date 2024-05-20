Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground participates in venerable local Memorial Day observance

    A color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's Airborne Test Force consisting of

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Story by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Since the birth of our nation, members of the Armed Forces have made the ultimate gift anyone can offer: themselves. Our liberty was purchased with their toil, sweat, and blood—and often their lives.

    For more than 80 years, Yuma has paid a small part of this debt of gratitude with a solemn ceremony to remember the fallen at the Ocean to Ocean Bridge.

    As usual, on Memorial Day 2024 a color guard from U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground’s Airborne Test Force—consisting of (from left) Spec. Christian Ramirez, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Danisa, Staff Sgt. Daylon Tittle, and Sgt. Richard Simmons-- was front and center as ATF Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge Master Sgt. Donald Bullock looked on.

    After the ceremony, YPG Command Sgt. Mark Millare reflected on comrades who fell in Iraq and Afghanistan in an interview with KYMA news.

