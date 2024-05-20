Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery [Image 9 of 10]

    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery

    MONTJOIE-SAINT-MARTIN, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Spc. Zoe Tourne 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    French civilians participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 27, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations or Soldiers who are buried in the cemetery. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:41
    Photo ID: 8432865
    VIRIN: 240527-A-KL045-6208
    Resolution: 5139x3426
    Size: 8.1 MB
    Location: MONTJOIE-SAINT-MARTIN, FR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery
    Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT