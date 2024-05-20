Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery

French government officials participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 27, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations or Soldiers who are buried in the cemetery. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

