Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery

French government officials participate in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 27, 2024. During this ceremony, individuals placed wreaths dedicated to specific organizations or Soldiers who are buried in the cemetery. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)
|05.26.2024
|05.27.2024 14:41
|8432864
|240527-A-KL045-6578
|4623x3082
|6.92 MB
|MONTJOIE-SAINT-MARTIN, FR
|3
|0
