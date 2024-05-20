U.S Army Brig. Gen. Eero Keravouri, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa deputy commanding general for mobilization and reserve affairs, places a wreath while participating in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at Brittany American Cemetery, Montjoie-Saint-Martin, France, May 27, 2024. Adrysiak was the American guest speaker at the ceremony held to honor the fallen or lost Soldiers buried in this cemetery. (U.S. Photo by Spc. Zoe Y. Tourne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 14:37 Photo ID: 8432867 VIRIN: 240527-A-KL045-6347 Resolution: 5941x4300 Size: 9.61 MB Location: MONTJOIE-SAINT-MARTIN, FR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Memorial Day Service at Brittany American Cemetery [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Zoe Tourne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.