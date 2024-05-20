Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

    JEJU, 49, SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, right, joins Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Sung Jae Hur, commander of Maritime Task Flotilla 7, center, for an operational brief during the 34th Composite Warfare Committee Meeting on Jeju Island, May 10. During the conference, the leaders from the participating units discussed ways to improve combined efficiency, communication and shared battlespace awareness, while trading best practices for future joint integration across their bilateral forces. (Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 01:48
    Photo ID: 8432302
    VIRIN: 240510-N-YS525-1003
    Resolution: 3898x2784
    Size: 900.24 KB
    Location: JEJU, 49, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting
    U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting
    U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy&rsquo;s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 70
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    CWCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT