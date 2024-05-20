U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Sung Jae Hur, commander of Maritime Task Flotilla 7, left, recognizes Lt. Lee Matheson of Commander, Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 during the 34th Composite Warfare Committee Meeting on Jeju Island, May 10. During the conference, the leaders from the participating units discussed ways to improve combined efficiency, communication and shared battlespace awareness, while trading best practices for future joint integration across their bilateral forces. (Photo courtesy of Republic of Korea Navy)

