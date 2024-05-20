U.S. Navy’s Task Force 70, Republic of Korea Navy Maritime Task Flotilla 7 join for Composite Warfare Committee Meeting

JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea – Leaders from U.S. Naval Forces Korea and Task Force 70 joined the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy’s Maritime Task Flotilla (MTF) 7 on Jeju Island for the 34th Composite Warfare Committee Meeting on May 10.



In attendance were Rear Adm. Sung Jae Hur, commander of MTF 7, as well as Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5, and Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Korea, and members of their staffs.



During the conference, the leaders from the participating units discussed ways to improve combined efficiency, communication and shared battlespace awareness, while trading best practices for future joint integration across their bilateral forces.



“It was wonderful to meet Rear Adm. Hur – he’s a great leader with a great team,” said Newkirk. “Our alliance with the Republic of Korea remains the linchpin of peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula. Our discussions during the Composite Warfare Committee Meeting represented meaningful, outcomes-driven progress toward even greater shared awareness and interoperability as a unified force. We look forward to taking this from the war room to the sea and operating together in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Task Force 70 controls the preponderance of forward-deployed air and surface maneuver and striking forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, overseeing Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 138, as well as the ships and aircraft operating under Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, including the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

