    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Aerosonde Flight [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76) Aerosonde Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2024) John Burke, (middle) and Scott Mayfield, (right) civilian contractors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) instruct Cmdr. Ron Jenkins, the commanding officer of the Higgins, (left) on how to launch the Mark 4.7 Golf Aerosonde drone from the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 00:42
    Photo ID: 8432275
    VIRIN: 240522-N-ZS816-1021
    Resolution: 5999x3999
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    USS HIGGINS
    Flight
    Drone
    First to Fight
    DDG 76

