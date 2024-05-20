PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2024) A Mark 4.7 Golf Aerosonde drone launches from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 00:42 Photo ID: 8432274 VIRIN: 240522-N-ZS816-1026 Resolution: 4785x3190 Size: 1.73 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76) Aerosonde Flight [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.