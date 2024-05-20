USS Higgins (DDG 76) Aerosonde Flight

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 22, 2024) John Burke, a civilian contractor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) prepares to recover a Mark 4.7 Golf Aerosonde drone on the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 22. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

