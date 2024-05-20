Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo [Image 8 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tiffany Savoie 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (May 25, 2024) - A U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer, from Joint Base Cape Cod, repels over the water as he is pulled aboard a MH-60T helicopter with a rescue mannequin during a search and rescue demonstration during Fleet Week New York, May 25. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tiffany Savoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8431465
    VIRIN: 240525-N-EI224-1144
    Resolution: 2169x1444
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Tiffany Savoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo
    U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FWNY24
    FWNY2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT