U.S. Coast Guard - SAR Demo

NEW YORK (May 25, 2024) - The U.S. Coast Guard MH-60T helicopter from Joint Base Cape Cod conducts a search and rescue demonstration during Fleet Week New York, May 25. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tiffany Savoie)

Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024