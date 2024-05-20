ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicholas Freeman, left, the commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Vermont, receives a challenge coin from Philippine Marine Corps Col. Wilfredo Manalang Jr., deputy commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, during a tour of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) at Puerto Princessa Port, following the completion of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum on Palawan, Philippines, May 24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

