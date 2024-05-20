Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry [Image 8 of 12]

    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Philippine Marines assigned to the 3rd Marine Brigade pose for a group photo during a closing ceremony for Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Corps Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princesa, Philippines, May 24, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 21:29
    Photo ID: 8431071
    VIRIN: 240524-M-HY848-1182
    Resolution: 7681x4321
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry
    ACDC: 15th MEU Completes ACDC, Embarks Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT